nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s current price.

NCNO has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price for the company. G.Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

Get nCino alerts:

NCNO traded up $9.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.45. 19,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,558. nCino has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average of $64.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -129.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $315,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 11,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $763,212.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,336.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,485 in the last quarter. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 87.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of nCino by 146.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 3,418.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.