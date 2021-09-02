nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Barclays

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NCNO. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.16.

Shares of NCNO opened at $63.05 on Thursday. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $906,983.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,355,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,254,800.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 128,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,069.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,485. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in nCino by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,202,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,981 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,700,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,658,000 after purchasing an additional 142,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,309,000 after purchasing an additional 579,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at $159,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

