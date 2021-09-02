Needham & Company LLC Increases Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $81.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s current price.

PHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average of $58.64. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -91.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.11). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Weintraub sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $162,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,611 shares of company stock worth $18,132,757. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 44.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 134.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

