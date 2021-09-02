Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the July 29th total of 182,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Neenah by 394.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Neenah by 47.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Neenah by 1,478.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.79. 42,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $856.47 million, a PE ratio of -230.55 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.65. Neenah has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $61.49.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

