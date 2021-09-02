Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Up 9.8%

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) shares shot up 9.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.17. 41,057 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 48,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 3.03.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Neonode had a negative return on equity of 57.39% and a negative net margin of 84.84%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neonode stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. State Street Corp owned 0.16% of Neonode as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neonode Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.