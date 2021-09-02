Nervos Network Reaches One Day Volume of $18.34 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $434.79 million and approximately $18.34 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,107.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,779.01 or 0.07541850 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $673.14 or 0.01343400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.74 or 0.00370677 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00138758 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $304.84 or 0.00608379 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $197.19 or 0.00393546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.36 or 0.00357960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 33,509,280,261 coins and its circulating supply is 27,666,458,917 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

