NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1,335.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,004 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $310,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,337 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 196.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 90,372 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $89.32 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $91.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.79.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

