Netbox Coin (NBX) Price Reaches $0.0312 on Major Exchanges

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $279,040.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000404 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00148833 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,691,355 coins and its circulating supply is 78,092,985 coins. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

