Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the forty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $610.23.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $582.07 on Thursday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $531.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

