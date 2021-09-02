Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Short Interest Down 13.2% in August

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the July 29th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN NRO traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.25. 234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,207. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

