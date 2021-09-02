Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Given New C$0.25 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 177.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Nevada Copper to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nevada Copper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.19.

NCU remained flat at $C$0.09 on Thursday. 941,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,771. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$165.55 million and a P/E ratio of -4.74. Nevada Copper has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.16.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

