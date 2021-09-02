New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Stock Price Up 5.6%

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) shares rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 333,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 131,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32.

About New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC)

New Jersey Mining Company engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho.

