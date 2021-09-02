New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 5,199 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of CareDx worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CareDx by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 18,241 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 229,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,988,000 after acquiring an additional 27,147 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CareDx by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,719,000 after acquiring an additional 356,855 shares during the period. Searle & CO. bought a new position in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 149,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period.

Get CareDx alerts:

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 9,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $915,356.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 372,258 shares in the company, valued at $35,476,187.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,997 shares of company stock worth $9,283,902. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CDNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $75.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.14. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -419.33 and a beta of 0.65.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.