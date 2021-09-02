New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Lightspeed POS worth $8,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lightspeed POS by 871.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,759,000 after buying an additional 1,681,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lightspeed POS by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,237,000 after buying an additional 689,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Lightspeed POS by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after buying an additional 586,614 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,867,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,176,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.46.

LSPD opened at $115.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.86. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $115.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.