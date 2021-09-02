New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Lumentum worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $87.45 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.73.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,823. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays started coverage on Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.76.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

