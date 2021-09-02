New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Twist Bioscience worth $8,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 14,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,088.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $827,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,658,194.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 157,592 shares of company stock worth $17,629,872 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $117.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 0.72. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

