New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 10,749 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Sprout Social worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1,598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 104,439 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 10.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 7.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 783,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,037,000 after acquiring an additional 52,866 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 23.6% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 345,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,881,000 after acquiring an additional 65,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 34.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $302,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,659,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 213,706 shares of company stock valued at $18,639,228 in the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social stock opened at $121.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -263.15 and a beta of 1.03. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.27 and a twelve month high of $125.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.85 and a 200-day moving average of $77.11.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

