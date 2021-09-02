New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 228,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,352 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.48% of Carpenter Technology worth $9,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 1,867.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,202,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,532 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 18.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,416,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,581,000 after purchasing an additional 526,712 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth $20,145,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth $12,698,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,921,000 after purchasing an additional 293,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:CRS opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.45.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently -39.80%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

