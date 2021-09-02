New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 285.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,851 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,351 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.33% of First BanCorp. worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 69.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 498,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 153.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $519,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

