New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,825 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of AGNC Investment worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 561,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,870,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,601,000 after acquiring an additional 51,639 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 191,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.1% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC opened at $16.32 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

