New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Campbell Soup worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $42.59 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

