New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,608 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Regal Beloit worth $8,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,511,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,958,000 after purchasing an additional 147,283 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 10.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,190,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,907,000 after purchasing an additional 310,913 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 11.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,397,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,453,000 after purchasing an additional 144,795 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 9.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 763,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,921,000 after acquiring an additional 65,927 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 138.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 671,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,865,000 after acquiring an additional 390,126 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Shares of RBC stock opened at $147.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.71 and a 200 day moving average of $141.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52 week low of $91.82 and a 52 week high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.