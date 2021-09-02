New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,798 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,426,000 after buying an additional 271,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,878,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,595 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,637,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,901,000 after purchasing an additional 324,044 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,772,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,624,000 after purchasing an additional 86,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,578,000 after purchasing an additional 781,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average of $45.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 1.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

