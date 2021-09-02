Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will post $3.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.38 billion. Newmont posted sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year sales of $12.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.45 billion to $13.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $13.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

NYSE NEM opened at $57.88 on Thursday. Newmont has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,097 shares of company stock worth $1,682,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after buying an additional 2,076,774 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after buying an additional 2,814,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Newmont by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,473,000 after acquiring an additional 700,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

