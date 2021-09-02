NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Large Volume Increase

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 46,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,793,274 shares.The stock last traded at $5.17 and had previously closed at $4.93.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NXE shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.21.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 2.10.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXE. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $47,595,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,591,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,299 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,416,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,266 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,099,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 426,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,629,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.