NFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 28% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. NFT has a total market capitalization of $7.14 million and approximately $202,222.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00061711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00122955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.04 or 0.00809363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00047678 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

