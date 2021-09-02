NFTb Hits Market Capitalization of $15.60 Million (NFTB)

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $15.60 million and $1.74 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFTb has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00064391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00132236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.11 or 0.00156659 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,676.25 or 0.07566522 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,576.89 or 0.99981783 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $414.64 or 0.00853414 BTC.

About NFTb

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

