NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.260-$6.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.NICE also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.510-$1.610 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.85.

NASDAQ:NICE traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $294.97. 3,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.58. NICE has a twelve month low of $209.26 and a twelve month high of $300.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.51, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

