Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,387 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $91,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $371,192,000 after buying an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 195.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.81.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $6.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $588.55. 6,122,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,100,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $531.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $598.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

