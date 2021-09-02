Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,176 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Crown Castle International worth $67,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.90. 1,454,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.99.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

