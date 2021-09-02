Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,067 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of American Tower worth $97,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $300.89. 1,795,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,227. The company has a market cap of $136.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $300.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

