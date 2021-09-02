Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,573 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,478 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.8% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $128,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

Tesla stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $732.39. 12,741,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,708,623. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $683.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $669.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $725.08 billion, a PE ratio of 381.46, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $329.88 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total value of $1,058,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $39,209,977. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

