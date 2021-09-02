Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 955,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 234,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $102,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $83,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VCLT traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $108.48. 662,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,406. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.54. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $111.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.