Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $129.41 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 785,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,314 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.8% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $129,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.93. 4,223,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,147,221. The firm has a market cap of $460.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.60 and a 200 day moving average of $166.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.