Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $69.63 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,778,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 238,240 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $69,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $46,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.84. The stock had a trading volume of 25,857,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,127,146. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $262.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

