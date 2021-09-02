Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,754,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245,021 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.7% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $113,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.02. The stock had a trading volume of 44,503,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,752,691. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.67. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $345.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

