Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,190 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 0.8% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $123,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 3,435.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in PayPal by 59.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,250 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in PayPal by 76.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,625,000 after acquiring an additional 969,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $201,250,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $285.53. 4,581,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,652,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.05. The firm has a market cap of $335.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.