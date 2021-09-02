Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,405 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $243,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after acquiring an additional 220,762 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after acquiring an additional 197,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,586,000 after acquiring an additional 191,361 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $38.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,865.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,606,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,723. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,650.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,376.16. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

