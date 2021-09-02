Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 126,370 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 704,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,370 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $95,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $989,563,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,345 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,674 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $143.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,194,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002,197. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.19 and its 200 day moving average is $135.48. The company has a market cap of $349.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

