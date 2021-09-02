Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 50,627 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,627 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Prologis worth $69,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 43.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $138.47. 2,757,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,020. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $138.65. The company has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

