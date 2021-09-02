Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,928 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,928 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $246,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd grew its stake in Alphabet by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 572.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Alphabet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total transaction of $171,479.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $313,562.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,294 shares of company stock valued at $318,489,372 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $32.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,884.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,998. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,700.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,414.98. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.