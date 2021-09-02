NIX (NIX) Price Hits $0.0257 on Exchanges

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. NIX has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $64,668.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,845.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,765.47 or 0.07708988 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $655.92 or 0.01342856 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.91 or 0.00374467 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.24 or 0.00137656 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.13 or 0.00614444 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.82 or 0.00505302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.12 or 0.00348277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006066 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,466 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

