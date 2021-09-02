Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 258.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,659 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.16% of Nomad Foods worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOMD. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,366,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,156,000 after buying an additional 706,152 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,746,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,440,000 after purchasing an additional 862,409 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,759,000 after purchasing an additional 755,069 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 704.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,744,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after buying an additional 3,278,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,156,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,211,000 after buying an additional 43,583 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.16. 9,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,116. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

