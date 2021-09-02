Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 7,557 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $18,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 47.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,769,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 44.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 13,444 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after buying an additional 111,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.34. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

