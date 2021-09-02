Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $19,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,015. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.55.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $384.74 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.