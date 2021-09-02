Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,628 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $19,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Humana by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after acquiring an additional 449,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after acquiring an additional 385,141 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,620,000 after acquiring an additional 346,110 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 810,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,906,000 after acquiring an additional 242,847 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $91,980,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.35.

Humana stock opened at $406.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $434.92 and its 200 day moving average is $426.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

