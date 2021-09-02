Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,098 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $19,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $157.80 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.95 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

