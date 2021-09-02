Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $23,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,158,000 after buying an additional 671,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in KLA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,034,000 after acquiring an additional 391,200 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $108,371,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 2,687.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 236,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,065,000 after acquiring an additional 227,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $336.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.03.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $417,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total transaction of $655,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

