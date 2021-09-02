Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $18.98 Million Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,300 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.62% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $18,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 56,224 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 116,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8,332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,694,000 after acquiring an additional 814,460 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 272,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $30.32 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

