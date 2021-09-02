Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $19.16 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Hormel Foods worth $19,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 16.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 102,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.5% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 75,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,607.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average is $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

